Police | The driver forgot to shift and the car moved onto the train track in Rovaniemi

The passenger car that spilled onto the tracks delayed the train arriving at the station by 40 minutes.

On the train tracks the car caused the train to be late on Sunday morning in Rovaniemi.

A bystander spotted a passenger car on the first track at Rovaniemi railway station. He informed the emergency center about seven in the morning.

At the same time, a train was arriving at the railway station from the south. Trains were stopped to get the car off the track.

According to the police, the driver of the car had left his automatic car next to the train track with the reverse gear on and got out of the car. The car had started to move backwards and fell onto the track.

VR employee caused the car to be moved off the track. After checking the condition of the tracks, the train was able to arrive at the station.

No one was injured in the incident. The train was delayed by about 40 minutes due to the incident.

According to the police, alcohol was not a factor. The police fined the driver.