Police | The demonstrations hindered traffic in the center of Helsinki

Police|Three demonstrations were organized in the inner city during the afternoon and early evening on Saturday.

Three the demonstration caused traffic problems in Helsinki on Saturday, the Helsinki police said.

According to the police, the inconveniences were momentary and caused inconvenience, especially in the inner city area. Police directed traffic during the protests.

The demonstration in support of Gaza started at 3 p.m. from Rautatientor and headed towards Esplanadi park. Inspector Katja Nissinen according to the demonstration went peacefully.

Clock On the 17th, the Kiilletty harrastus demonstration procession of moped enthusiasts started from Tattariharjuntie to Kansalaistor. According to Nissinen, this demonstration also went well, even though the procession was long. After the event at Kansalaistor, the procession headed to Mäntymäki field.

In the “Prohibited hobby” demonstration, it was demanded that the needs of moped enthusiasts be taken into account in decision-making.

The last demonstration of the evening started after 20:00 in Suvilahti, from where the cyclists’ Freaky Bike Parade 2024 started. According to the police, around 500 cyclists and other owners of non-motorized means of transport participated in the procession.

The procession was supposed to go around the inner city to the Velodrom and end in Suvilahti around midnight.