Police The constable was caught in a bloody break and threatened to kill the police officers, the police department terminated the man’s employment

The senior constable already had criminal convictions, and suspicions of drug crimes, among other things, are pending.

Inner Finland the police department has fired an older constable suspected of numerous crimes. The man has been causing problems for years, and in 2018 he already had time to be fired for a four-month term because of criminal convictions.

The dissolution of the police department ended after the 39-year-old constable was caught at a breaking gig last November.

The constable has admitted that he has gone with his accomplice to the hall building in Tuusula by breaking open the door with, among other things, an angle grinder. A police patrol caught a colleague from the crime scene at half past three at night.

The constable carried an unauthorized gas weapon.

The matter is being investigated as theft. Outside the hall, old tools had been collected from the hall, according to police suspicions for the purpose of seizure.

Kon the stake other criminal suspicions are pending.

In a case investigated by the Central Criminal Police, the man is suspected of, among other things, buying and brokering small amounts of amphetamine. In addition, he is suspected of various weapons crimes. The case is currently under prosecution.

The constable has already been charged with an illegal threat. The case will be heard in the Central Finland District Court in due course.

Non-prosecution decisions have been made for the other two suspected illegal threats.

In one of them, the suspected threat had been directed at a police lawyer from the Inland Finland Police Department Ari Sarjaseen. The case ended when Sarjanen withdrew his criminal report.

Under current law, an illegal threat can only be prosecuted if the victim so requests. Parliament has pending proposal, according to which an illegal threat would be subject to official prosecution if the victim is threatened for work or public office.

Constable however, the threatening behavior did not end there.

A couple of weeks before the November breaking gig, the constable made calls to the emergency center about concerns about a friend’s safety. During the call, the constable even threatened the police with violence if the police failed in their mission. In addition, he threatened, among other things, with the killing of police officers who would be coming to see him.

In 2018, the police department dismissed the man for a four-month period for events related to crimes committed at the time of the divorce.

The constable had beaten his ex-spouse and received fines for it. He was sentenced to a restraining order, but he violated it at least twice and received convictions for it. The second time, a police patrol arrested him because he felt that simply removing him from the scene was not enough.

Half years before the breaking gig, the man received a written warning of misconduct.

According to the police department, the constable had repeatedly violated his procedural obligations and despite several calls. The procedure is not specified in the decision, as it has been concealed by the police.

As a result, in December 2020, the police department terminated the man’s employment. Termination of service is a more severe act than dismissal, because then the employment relationship ends immediately without notice.

The heaviest reason for the kicks was the breaking gig. Both burglary and possession of an unauthorized gas weapon are acts the prevention and detection of which were part of the constable’s basic duties, the police department pointed out. The man worked in field assignments on the surveillance and alarm side.

Police noted that there is strong evidence of these crimes, even though they have not yet been tried in court.

It is also aggravating that the constable got caught with an unauthorized gas gun for the first time already a month before the breaking gig.

In addition, a deactivated Beretta handgun was found in the man’s apartment. However, the deactivation of the weapon had been dismantled, ie an attempt had been made to make it operational again.

The police department stressed that the firings are not a single act or misjudgment.

“The whole shows obvious disregard for the provisions of the law and the conduct requirements imposed on a police officer. In addition, the threats you put to the emergency center even show hostility towards your own employer, the police, ”the police department explained.

According to the department, the constable had neglected his duties so grossly that his employment was immediately terminated.

The man has not appealed the decision to the administrative court, but it is final.