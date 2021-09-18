Police The chase from Keminmaa to Tornio ended on a spike mat, the driver crashed at a speed of up to 170 kilometers per hour

According to police, the driver in his twenties did not have a driving license and has been found driving the vehicle almost 40 times.

In maritime Lapland a young driver ran into police on Friday to escape. During the escape, the driver, according to police, used significant speeding, driving up to 170 kilometers per hour and endangered traffic on several occasions.

After chasing more than 20 kilometers from Keminmaa to Tornio, the car was finally stopped on a spike mat. According to police, the driver in his twenties did not have a driving license and has been found driving the vehicle almost 40 times.