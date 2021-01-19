Police The Central Criminal Police applies to the Supreme Court for leave to appeal in a case concerning the disclosure of the names of criminal gangs

Police say its desire is not to protect members of an organized criminal group, but it wants to set a precedent.

Central Criminal Police (krp) applies to the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) for leave to appeal in a case concerning the disclosure of the names of criminal gangs. The matter is evident from the Police Board’s Inspector General of Police Niina Uskalin blog post.

The Helsinki Administrative Court held in its decision of Decemberthat the krp was not allowed to conceal from the pre-trial material the names of the suspects who belonged to the criminal gang.

The Krp had blackmailed all the names of the suspects considered to be members of the gang from the preliminary investigation into the United Brotherhood. The Krp based its decision on the privacy section of the Public Access Act and on the previous decision of the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

The key question is whether a person’s membership of an organized criminal group should be kept secret because it contains information about a person’s lifestyle, participation in an association or leisure activity, or other comparable personal circumstances.

The editor of Helsingin Sanomat appealed to the administrative court against Krp’s encryption decision. According to the Administrative Court, there were no grounds for encryption.

According to the Administrative Court, the decision of the Parliamentary Ombudsman was a different case.

The Ombudsman had previously considered that the police had acted unlawfully in telling the City of Helsinki that the persons in charge of the company renting the city plot were members of the Bandidos vest gang. According to the Ombudsman, a person’s membership in a vest was a secret information belonging to an individual’s own life cycle, equivalent to participating in the activities of an association.

Uskali writes in the blog post that when the administrative court solution is compared to the position of the Ombudsman, a two-way interpretation of the same issue is available.

In Uskal’s view, the line of the Helsinki Administrative Court is not uniform either.

“In its decision of 11 October 2019, it (the Helsinki Administrative Court) considered the decision of the Helsinki Police Department to be correct when the police department did not provide another journalist with a video clip in the preliminary investigation report write.

“Since it is a matter of applying the same law to the pre-trial report, the solutions are contradictory,” he says.

According to Uskal, it goes without saying that the purpose or wish of the police is not to protect members of an organized criminal group, but quite the opposite.

“In fact, in some situations, the police could‘ even benefit ’, telling more about the activities of certain individuals. However, the police must abide by the law, even if it could lead to popular interpretations at times. The authority cannot afford to choose, ”he writes.

The daredevil describes the theme as causing gray hair. He writes that the KRP, after discussing with the Police Board, has decided to seek leave to appeal so that different cases can be dealt with in the same way and a leading precedent can be set.

In its decision The Helsinki Administrative Court states that the Itä-Uusimaa District Court has not issued a confidentiality order for the name data. According to the Administrative Court, in the decision of the Parliamentary Ombudsman, the Central Criminal Police had handed over to another authority information about a person’s membership in a criminal organization without a reason based on law.

“The main difference between the present case is that it now concerns the disclosure of pre-trial investigation reports that have become public as court documents, which have been handed over by the Central Criminal Police,” the Administrative Court finds.

The Administrative Court considers that it would be problematic if the application of the Public Access Act would lead to the conclusion that the names of persons belonging to an organized criminal group would be better protected than the names of other citizens. According to the Administrative Court, this would lead to a sanction against equal treatment guaranteed by the Constitution. Moreover, it would be contrary to the intention of the legislature.