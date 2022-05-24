Police The case of a man who disappeared in Helsinki was reopened in 2004 – Police need information on the movements of a man who was later found at sea

The Central Criminal Police has reopened the case of a missing man in Helsinki.

Central Criminal Police has reopened an active investigation into the manslaughter of a man who disappeared in Helsinki in 2004.

Johann Willem Hägerström disappeared on October 21, 2004 in Helsinki.

Hägerström was found dead in Southwest Finland less than a year after his disappearance on July 22, 2005. The location was in the Strait of Kirveenrauma in Rymättylä. Hägerström was immersed in the sea. Police suspect he was murdered.

The Central Criminal Police needs observations from the man in the fall of 2004.

The last definite observation of him was made on the day of his disappearance in the center of Helsinki on Museokatu on October 21, 2004 at about noon. On the day of the disappearance, the man was on the move in a gray Smart car. Smart was found about a week after disappearing in the parking lot of a children’s clinic in Helsinki.

Before his disappearance, the man had various transactions in Finland and abroad.

Although it has been a long time since the disappearance, the police ask people who have information or observations about the case to contact us by phone on 050 456 4903 or by e-mail at rikosvihje.krp@poliisi.fi. Even if the information had already been reported to the police in the past, you will be asked to report it again.

A police bulletin emphasizes that public perceptions and information would now be very important in solving the crime.

The victim wore a Sony Ericsson P900 camera phone when lost and a coat of arms of the Stubbe noble family on his finger. The phone and ring are still missing.