No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police The car, which had crashed for more than two hundred, drove to the police carpet in Vihti and deviated from the road

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 13, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The car was driven by a driver without a driver’s license. There were three passengers on board.

Police in connection with traffic control, on the night between Friday and Saturday in Espoo on Turunväylä, more than two hundred cars were driven, says Länsi-Uusimaa police On Twitter.

According to the police the car continued its journey from Espoo to Nummela in Vihti, where the car drove to the police carpet and derailed.

The car was driven by a driver without a driver’s license, and there were also three passengers on board. The police are investigating the case, among other things, as a serious threat to road safety.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.