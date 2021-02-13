Police The car, which had crashed for more than two hundred, drove to the police carpet in Vihti and deviated from the road

The car was driven by a driver without a driver’s license. There were three passengers on board.

Police in connection with traffic control, on the night between Friday and Saturday in Espoo on Turunväylä, more than two hundred cars were driven, says Länsi-Uusimaa police On Twitter.

According to the police the car continued its journey from Espoo to Nummela in Vihti, where the car drove to the police carpet and derailed.

The car was driven by a driver without a driver’s license, and there were also three passengers on board. The police are investigating the case, among other things, as a serious threat to road safety.