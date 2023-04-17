Police | The apartment inspection mission of several police patrols is underway in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari

The police are conducting an apartment inspection in Lehtisaari.
With the police an apartment inspection mission is underway in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari, the police informs on Twitter. The Helsinki police told HS that there are several police patrols on the scene.
The situation poses no danger to bystanders.
The police will not comment on the situation in more detail, because the task is still ongoing.
