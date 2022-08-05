Saturday, August 6, 2022
Police | The animal rebellion protest was disrupted at the World Cup rally in Jyväskylä: the demonstrators were sprayed with a liquid smelling of animal excrement

August 5, 2022
in World Europe
Towards the evening, the disorderly behavior of drunks in particular increased.

Mainly the Finnish World Cup Rally, which started peacefully, turned into a busy one for the police on Friday. Towards the evening, the disorderly behavior of drunks in particular increased, and many police patrols were on duty from 8 p.m., the Interior Finland police told STT.

According to the police release, the legal demonstration organized by Elokapina was also disrupted when six people sprayed a liquid smelling like animal excrement on the participants of the demonstration with water guns.

The persons were arrested on the basis of the Police Act, and a preliminary investigation has been initiated into the matter under the criminal headings of violating political freedoms, illegal disguise, causing minor damage and minor assault.

