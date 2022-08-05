Police | The animal rebellion protest was disrupted at the World Cup rally in Jyväskylä: the demonstrators were sprayed with a liquid smelling of animal excrement

Towards the evening, the disorderly behavior of drunks in particular increased.

Mainly the Finnish World Cup Rally, which started peacefully, turned into a busy one for the police on Friday. Towards the evening, the disorderly behavior of drunks in particular increased, and many police patrols were on duty from 8 p.m., the Interior Finland police told STT.

According to the police release, the legal demonstration organized by Elokapina was also disrupted when six people sprayed a liquid smelling like animal excrement on the participants of the demonstration with water guns.

The persons were arrested on the basis of the Police Act, and a preliminary investigation has been initiated into the matter under the criminal headings of violating political freedoms, illegal disguise, causing minor damage and minor assault.