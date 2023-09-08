Police | The act of violence caused a large-scale operation on the border between Espoo and Kauniainen – a sight barrier brought to the scene

According to HS’s photographer at the scene, the terraced house’s yard is isolated and there were people dressed in white protective suits near one of the terraced apartments.

Beauties and an attention-grabbing police operation is underway at the border of Espoo.

Länsi-Uusimaa police confirm to HS that the police were assigned to Lippajärventie on Friday afternoon.

The police said in the message service X, or the former Twitter, in the evening that the background of the police’s mission is an act of violence against an adult.

The police were alerted a little before four o’clock in the afternoon.

HS photographer Rio Gandaran there are five police cars in the yard of the one-story terraced house. The yard is isolated, and one of the apartments has a blue screen in front of the door.

“Persons dressed in white protective suits pass back and forth through the door of one of the apartments,” says Gandara.

The police operation is in the same yard area as the daycare center.

The house is located at the southern end of Lippajärventie, so that the housing association is on the Kauniainen side.

There is also a daycare center in the immediate vicinity of the housing association. According to the director of the daycare center, the police have not been in contact with the daycare center. The police emphasize that the daycare is not connected to the incident.

According to local residents, the area is a quiet area of ​​small houses.

He was the first to tell about the police operation MTV News.