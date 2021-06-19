Police The 16-year-old died of overtaking in Ikaalinen on Saturday night

Police caught a man suspected of driving a car from the vicinity.

In Ikaalinen there was a fatal accident on Saturday at about half past eight in the evening, police said in a statement.

On Karpanperäntie in Ikaalinen, the motorist hit a jogger, after which the car derailed and hit an electric pole.

A 16-year-old girl who was jogging died of her injuries at the scene of the accident.

According to a police statement, the driver of the vehicle had left the scene on foot. However, police caught the man suspected of driving from nearby terrain.

The man is suspected of a serious threat to road safety, a gross death penalty and drunk driving.