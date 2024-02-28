Home page politics

The removal of dangerous weapons took many hours into the night. © Annette Riedl/dpa

One could almost speak of a weapons depot. Ammunition, pistols, a grenade and other dangerous items were apparently found in the apartment of former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette.

Hanover/Berlin – Two days after the arrest of the former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette, the case continues to keep the capital on tenterhooks: The removal of dangerous weapons from the home of the former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette in Berlin-Kreuzberg dragged on into the night over many hours.

After the police had removed a grenade in the evening, another, possibly dangerous object was to be removed and other objects examined that night. The residents of the seven-story apartment building that had been evacuated were to be accommodated with relatives, friends, in warm buses from the BVG transport company and in a gym.

During the night, another potentially dangerous item should be removed and other items examined. © Annette Riedl/dpa

The Berlin police did not say what type of dangerous object it was and referred it to the LKA Lower Saxony. She only wrote on “It will take a long time in Kreuzberg.” The special vehicle will take some time to get there, said a police spokeswoman. The technicians would also have to take a closer look at other items in the apartment.

Grenade rendered harmless

The police had previously announced in the evening: “Our forensic technicians have so far taken a grenade from the building on Sebastianstrasse in Kreuzberg and rendered it harmless at another location.” An officer from the explosive ordnance disposal service had brought out an object that resembled a smaller grenade. He placed the item in a safety box in a car.

The apartment building was evacuated by the police early in the evening and all residents had to leave their apartments. The sidewalk was closed. “Our forensic science team is currently investigating the potentially dangerous items found during the apartment search,” the police wrote on the Internet. At around 10 p.m. the exclusion zone was expanded, the entire street was cordoned off and some apartments in another house were evacuated. “A building opposite is being partially evacuated to allow additional items to be removed,” the police said.

During the course of Wednesday, the police had already discovered firearms, as a spokeswoman for the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office confirmed. The “Tagesspiegel” had previously reported. After Klette was arrested on Monday evening, the police discovered, among other things, magazines from a pistol and cartridges.

On the trail of other former RAF terrorists?

The former RAF terrorist Klette lived underground for 30 years. Investigators arrested the 65-year-old in Kreuzberg on Monday evening. The Verden public prosecutor's office and the Lower Saxony LKA have been searching for the former RAF terrorists Klette as well as Burkhard Garweg (55) and Ernst-Volker Staub (69) for decades. They are assigned to the so-called third RAF generation. Representatives of this generation are said to have killed the then head of Deutsche Bank, Alfred Herrhausen, and the head of the Treuhand, Detlev Karsten Rohwedder. However, the perpetrator and motive are still unknown to this day.

It is unclear how close the investigators are now on the trail of dust and waste. For “investigative and tactical reasons,” the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office (LKA) initially did not provide any further details. On Tuesday, LKA President Friedo de Vries proudly announced the arrest of Daniela Klette at a press conference in Hanover.

Specifically, Klette is accused of having, together with Staub and Garweg, carried out an explosive attack on the Weiterstadt correctional facility (JVA), which was under construction, in Hesse in March 1993. The explosion caused damage to the building amounting to around 123 million German marks.

Klette is also said to have attempted with other RAF members to carry out an explosive attack on a Deutsche Bank building in Eschborn, Hesse, in February 1990. The explosive did not detonate because the ignition failed. In addition, according to investigators' findings, Klette and RAF members fired at least 250 shots at the US embassy in Bonn-Bad Godesberg in February 1991. dpa