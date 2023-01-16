Activists advanced this Saturday a large march against the expansion of an open-cast coal mine in Lützerath (west), Germany, which was attended by the young Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg and which ended in clashes between police and protesters.

As planned, the Lützerath site, located in the Rhine basin between Düsseldorf and Cologne, will be removed so that the lignite mine operated by the German energy company RWE can be expanded, prompting strong protests from activists and environmentalists in area.

Violence in protests

According to organizers, some 35,000 people took part in the protest, while police said about 15,000 attended.

The march had been organized in support of the 300 activists who were occupying the abandoned site to prevent the demolition of the town and the expansion of the mine.

The mine, one of the largest in Europe, is operated by the energy company RWE. The German Executive considers its extension necessary to guarantee the energy security of Germany after the interruption of the supply of Russian gas.

However, the plan’s detractors reject this argument, arguing that current lignite reserves are sufficient and that demolition of the town will increase greenhouse gas emissions.

For this reason, hundreds of protesters tried to enter the prohibited areas of the lignite mine on Saturday, security forces reported.

“Police barriers were broken. To people in front of Lützerath: ‘Get out of this area immediately!'” the police tweeted.

Previously, journalists from the AFP They witnessed clashes between groups of protesters and the security forces, against whom fireworks and stones were thrown, according to local media.

In the television footage, a line of police in riot gear guarded the edges of the moat, tens of meters deep, which the protesters were approaching.

Greta had not complied with the police request to leave the place again

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg arrived at the scene to support the demonstration against the exploitation of the mine and criticized the German government for closing agreements with energy consortiums.

In a speech before thousands of activists in this town, Thunberg stressed: “Science says it clearly: coal must stay underground, we must stop the destruction of our planet.”

“The coal is still in the ground, we are still here, Lützerath still exists, and as long as the coal is still underground, this fight will not be over. We are not going to give up,” he said.

Thunberg described as “shame” that the German government, “one of the most polluting countries in the world” and for which it should “assume responsibilities”, closes agreements with energy consortiums such as RWE, the operator of Garzweiler II, which shows that it prioritizes profit above people, he added.

In addition, he criticized the sacrifice of human lives “for the benefit of a few incredibly rich people” and wondered how it is possible that in 2023 “a path that leads to nothing” will continue.

🚨Germany🇩🇪: Police remove activist Greta Thunberg from the “anti-carvão” protest in the city of Luetzerath. According to information from the BILD newspaper, she had not complied with the request of the police to leave the premises, therefore, two police officers to withdraw to levaram embora. (Photo)👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/MgYSiu5msW — Nice Xave 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 (@nice_xave) January 15, 2023

According to German media, the activist was removed from the place on Sunday after refusing to leave the area in the midst of the eviction that the police carried out.

“According to the information, Greta had not complied with the police’s request to leave the site again. Then, two policemen grabbed and took Thunberg away,” the German media Bild said.

Said medium assures that Thungerg had already left the area after the clashes on Saturday between the protesters and the authorities and that he had not informed that he would return to the place the following day.

Nevertheless, on Sunday she arrived in the town again and had to be removed by the police when she and other protesters tried to continue the blockade in the village against the mine.

The German outlet Bild points out that Thunberg was not captured, only removed by the authorities and that, finally, she left the area around 5 in the afternoon and went to Keyenberg, another nearby town.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested on Sunday by police during a protest against coal mining in Germany, German newspaper Bild reported.

Eviction from the area

This Sunday, The German police have already terminated the eviction operation in the town of Lützerath.

In statements to the ntv chain, Andreas Müller, a spokesman for the Aachen police, confirmed that the police eviction operation in Lützerath had ended, although he noted that the rescue efforts of two people who remain entrenched in an underground tunnel were continuing.

In total, almost 300 activists were evacuated from Lützerath during the operation Photo: EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

“There are no more activists left in the Lützerath area,” police said on Sunday.

This Sunday, a spokeswoman for the organizers of the protest, Indigo Drau, accused the police of having exercised “pure violence” against the protesters, who were beaten “uncontrollably” by the agents, mainly on the head.

The collective Lützerath lebt! (Lützerath lives!) mentioned dozens of injuries among the activists, due to dog bites and water cannons.

At least 20 activists were taken to hospital, said Birte Schramm, a first aid worker.

For their part, the police said that around 70 officers were injured in the clashes, and that legal action was taken against around 150 people.

“They attacked us with projectiles, stones, mud, firecrackers,” a police spokesman, Andreas Müller, told AFP on Sunday.

“This does not fit within the framework of a peaceful demonstration,” he said, insisting that several police vehicles were also damaged during the protest.

Demolition of the village to make way for the extension of an open cast coal mine.

