The murder of Colombian Edwin Arrieta at the hands of chef Daniel Sancho has captured attention in many places around the world, with Spain, Sancho’s native country, being the country in which the case has received the most visibility.

In recent days, Thai authorities reported that They would stop searching for the remains of the Colombian’s body and that they would be closing the investigation, since Sancho has provided details about how the event occurred.

In this way, Spanish media, including ‘Telecinco’, through its magazine ‘Let’s see’, has delivered unpublished images of Daniel Sancho explaining in detail how everything happened.

The images correspond to a video recorded in the month of August, where Sancho was taken by the authorities to the room where he murdered Arrieta in cold blood.

The detainee explains in detail what the moment was like and how he acted when he saw that the man was lifeless.

“I was there… and I started putting it in bags, but in black bags. I didn’t look at what I put in each bag. Edwin’s money was in his backpack,” said the Spanish chef with the coldness that characterizes him.

In the midst of reconstructing the events, Sancho did not hesitate to ask the authorities who were with him to allowed him to take a shower and brush his teeth.

The officers allowed Sancho to use the bathroom and shower, in order for him to feel confident and be able to continue providing them with information about how he perpetuated the murder of the 44-year-old Colombian.

The Spanish cook has shown collaborative behavior since he was arrested and this has facilitated the actions of the authorities, since it has provided fundamental details about before, during and after the fateful event and has assured that his desire is to continue collaborating with the investigation

“I have behaved well, I want to collaborate with you. I want to continue behaving,” said Sancho.

For their part, Edwin Arrieta’s family hopes that the authorities act in accordance with justice and that the prosecutor handling the case, despite the fact that the murderer has collaborated with all the information, will give a conviction and that they will soon be able to a funeral for the doctor in Colombia.

