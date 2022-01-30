Home page politics

Because of protests against the Corona measures, Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau was taken to safety as a precaution. (Archive image) © Adrian Wyld/ Imago

In Canada, thousands of demonstrators protested against the corona measures over the weekend. Prime Minister Trudeau was taken to an undisclosed location as a precaution.

Ottawa – It is not only in Germany that a corona vaccination requirement is being discussed: In Canada, such a requirement came into force on January 15th. According to the regulation, truck drivers arriving from the USA must also present proof of vaccination. A week ago, a convoy of hundreds of trucks started to demonstrate against the corona measures and vaccination regulations.

After days of driving through Canada, the truckers arrived in the capital Ottawa at the weekend. The so-called “Freedom Convoy” – translated “Convoy of Freedom” – was received by demonstrators who gathered on foot in front of Parliament in sub-zero temperatures, as Canadian media reported. There were thousands of participants in total. The demonstrators reportedly waved Canadian flags and chanted “freedom”. On posters they criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Corona measures.

The police are on alert. As a precaution, Trudeau and his family were taken to an undisclosed location in the capital. Police presence was expected to remain high throughout the weekend. According to reports, the demonstrators blocked parts of the city center on Saturday (local time). The exact number of participants had not been determined until the evening. A total of around 10,000 people were expected. Some protesters said they plan to stay for several days. The protests were initially loud, but mostly peaceful.

Hundreds of truck drivers demonstrate in a convoy against vaccination regulations in Canada. © Frank Gunn/ Imago

The convoy started last Sunday (January 23) in British Columbia on Canada’s west coast. It is a reaction to the mandatory vaccination regulation that came into force in January. In the past few days, however, the focus has broadened to government pandemic restrictions, Canadian media wrote. Many people took part with their private vehicles.

With regard to the new vaccination regulations, critics had warned that they would further disrupt the already tense supply chains. The Canadian Truck Drivers Association reportedly recently condemned the protests and said most drivers had been vaccinated. A majority of Canadians support the pandemic measures, according to a recent poll. In Canada, more than 77 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. (dpa/sf)