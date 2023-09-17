WITH VIDEODuring the Extinction Rebellion blockade on the A12 in The Hague, the police banned the playing of musical instruments on Saturday, but that did not stop a number of musicians from still making music. A video shows how the musicians create a piece with imaginary instruments Requiem of Mozart ‘play’.



Davine Lambert



September 17 2023

Saturday was the eighth day in a row on which climate activists from Exctinction Rebellion demonstrated on the A12. There were also a number of musicians among the demonstrators. The police threatened to confiscate their instruments. In response, the musicians performed an a cappella performance of it Dies Irae from the Requiem by Mozart op.

Images of the performance are circulating on social media. Alfred Slomp writes on Instagram under the video: ‘I have goosebumps on my arms and tears are burning in my eyes. Without instruments, they play with an unparalleled passion. You see how the musicians hear the music in their heads and transmit it to us. What art and what symbolism.’ See also Cruisers | Merikylpylä Allas demands three million from the cruise giants for the accident in Helsinki

Text continues below video.



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Noise in ears

The police say they took instruments away from another group of musicians because the officers had difficulty understanding the communication through their earphones due to ‘the noise’. She says she first asked the protesters to stop making noise. The instruments were returned afterwards.

The blockade started, as on previous days, around noon, when hundreds of demonstrators walked onto the A12 and stopped traffic. Police used water cannons to clear the demonstrators. In total, more than 650 climate activists were arrested on Saturday, including Carice van Houten. As after other blockades, the detainees were taken by bus to the ADO stadium, where they were released. A police spokeswoman said that among them were “a handful” of minors. See also André Hazes talks about his addictions, Olcay shows her real life

Climate activists removed

The police arrested more than four hundred climate activists on Sunday at the blockade on the A12 in The Hague. It was the ninth day in a row that activists from Extinction Rebellion blocked the road in protest against government schemes that support the fossil industry.

As after previous blockades, the detainees were taken by bus to the ADO stadium, where they were released. There were also a number of minors among the activists.

According to the police, some climate activists were taken to the police station for questioning because they had covered their faces. In addition, one activist was arrested for insulting him.

Video silent © Videostill

