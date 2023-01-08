with videoHundreds of supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil’s parliament, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday. Protesters broke through police cordons, set off heavy fireworks and threw iron bars and other heavy objects at officers. The police have now deployed special units to remove the demonstrators from the buildings.



Anti-riot police troops have entered through the parliament car park in an attempt to restore order. Armored vehicles have been positioned on the Square of the Three Powers, which lies between the three stormed buildings, and the police are trying to disperse the demonstrators with tear gas. Around 22:45 Dutch time, the Brazilian news channel GloboNews reported that all stormed buildings have been swept clean by the police. 170 people have been arrested, police said. Hundreds of demonstrators are still present around the buildings and it is still restless.

Supporters of former President Bolsonaro do not want to accept the results of the presidential election in October, which was won by a narrow margin by Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva. Lula was installed as the country’s new president last Sunday. The Bolsonaro supporters demand military intervention from the army to depose Lula. Bolsonaro himself left for the United States shortly before Lula’s installation and has not yet commented on the events. Lula was not present in Brasília at the time of the storming. The president is on a working visit to São Paulo.

From there, Lula reacted furiously to the events in Brasília. "These are fascist fanatics," he said in an inserted speech broadcast live on television. "These vandals, who we can call fanatical Nazis, or fanatical Stalinists, have done something that has never happened before in the history of this country. Anyone who did this will be found and brought to justice. We will also find out who financed them."

Lula also issued a decree for federal intervention in Brasília until January 31. This means that public safety in the capital will be the responsibility of the federal government. Lula appointed the right-hand man of the current justice minister, Ricardo Cappelli, as responsible.

He will be given extensive powers to lead the security apparatus in the capital. According to the decree, Cappelli can also, if necessary, have at its disposal the financial, technological, structural and human resources it deems necessary.

‘Bolsonaro stimulated storms’

Lula accused his predecessor Bolsonaro of driving events in Brasília. “He not only provoked this, but also stimulated it, or who knows, he still stimulates it, through the social networks. There have been several speeches by him in which he has promoted an invasion of the three powers,” said the president, announcing an urgent return to the capital.

Several videos are circulating on Twitter of Bolsonaro supporters who have invaded parliament. The demonstrators also entered the Planalto presidential palace, Lula’s working palace. Radical supporters of former President Bolsonaro have also entered the Supreme Court and wreaked havoc there. During the storming, demonstrators set off heavy fireworks, among other things, and during confrontations with the police they threw iron bars and other heavy objects.

The area around the government buildings had been cordoned off by the authorities, but the ‘Bolsonaristas’ broke through the security cordons anyway. A few even successfully climbed the building to reach the roof. Brazilian media report that compared to the large group of demonstrators, few police were present at the time of the storming. They would also not have intervened decisively during the storming.

Public security in Brasília is the responsibility of the government of the Federal District of Brasília, in particular Secretary of Security Anderson Torres, who was Minister of Justice under Bolsonaro. Like the former president, he currently resides in the United States. He has since been removed from his position by the governor of Brasília Ibaneis Rocha. An arrest warrant has been issued against him, including for negligence.

The president of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco, reports on Twitter that he is in contact with the governor by telephone: “The governor has informed me that he is calling on the entire police force to get the situation under control.” of Justice Flávio Dino reacts furiously to the assault. This absurd attempt to impose will by force will not prevail. Supreme Court President Rosa Weber said the “terrorists will be punished”.



‘Destroy everything’

According to a photographer from the AFP news agency, today’s scenes were reminiscent of the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Thousands took to the streets to demand a military coup.

A storming of the congress has been feared in Brazil for some time. Since Bolsonaro's election defeat at the end of October, his supporters have been demonstrating in several places in the country against the result, which they suspect – without any evidence or indication – that it was fraudulent. This is a direct consequence of the statements made by the former president, who regularly said during his administration that the Brazilian electoral system with electronic voting machines is not safe. The machines would be programmed to help the leftist Lula get more votes.

There are tens of thousands of people in Brazil, maybe even hundreds of thousands, who have completely adopted the former right-wing president’s conspiracy theories and believe that the presidential elections have been rigged. Almost half of the voters voted for Bolsonaro: the result was 49.2 to 50.8 percent. Part of the Bolsonaro supporters, the radical branch, are now more strongly than ever. The timing is striking, given that Bolsonaro has been staying in Orlando in the US for more than a week and has barely spoken since his ballot box defeat. He also did not congratulate the new president Lula or say that he recognizes the result

In Brasília, hundreds of radical followers of the departed president have been camping in front of the army headquarters for two months. There, too, they protested against the election results and called on the army to intervene and prevent Lula from taking office. On December 12, a group of Bolsonaro supporters attempted to storm a Federal Police station and set fire to cars and buses. A few days before the installation of Lula, a ‘bolsonarista’ was arrested who had planted a bomb in a tanker at the airport. Via WhatsApp and Telegram, Bolsonaro supporters were urged to “surround all of Brasilia” and “destroy everything.”



