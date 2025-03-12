The judge who instructs the cause against influencer and police in leave Juan Faro, famous for Draw luxury cars in their social networks and who entered provisional prison last December, also investigates a second agent – although retired – in … open proceedings for alleged fiscal crimes, money laundering and drug trafficking.

This second ex -manmber of the body was arrested with Faro by the Internal Affairs Unit (UAI) just around his last trip to Dubai, three months ago. It is suspected that both They intended to settle there Definitely to avoid payment in Spain of taxes that would have stopped entering in recent years, since the investigations revealed that companies had already created in the Emirati city and even carried out the procedures to manage their residence permit.

It was his “imminent” march, they assure Sources of the investigation to ABC, which precipitated that the joint operation of the National Police and the Tax Agency was exploited and that it resulted in three detainees: the two exagents (to which they surprised after landing in a plane from Dubai) and an alleged collaborator, who were subsequently sent to provisional prison.

At the point of the managers are the real estate investments that the influencer, known by his followers as Juan Faro Pro, had done abroad, as this newspaper advanced. Before his arrest he had announced, for example, a villas program in Bali that offered for 149,000 euros “fully equipped.” For this business, I was looking for investors who promised to deal with the rental and cleaning management of the apartments in exchange for 30% of the benefits, which they claimed would reach at least 1,500 euros per month.

The researchers have also examined the annual raffles that Faro organized through social networks – had 353,000 followers on Instagram and another 157,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel of high -end vehicles such as Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari or Mercedes, with which would have stopped tax.

Now, Arona’s Court of Instruction number 2 (Tenerife), at the head of the investigations, also investigates several companies allegedly used in the BLANQUEO OPERATIVE –Also to wash money from drug trafficking-, as legal persons. Since Faro hung his police uniform to devote himself to bodybuilding and the ‘Body Building’, things had done well. As recorded in the Mercantile Registry, the influencer appears as a five -company administrator and as an agent of a sixth.