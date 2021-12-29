Police are investigating the murder of 38-year-old businessman Anselmo Becheli Santa Fausta, known as Magrelo or Cara Preta. He was killed by a hit man alongside his subordinate, known as No Blood. The crime took place in Tatuapé, on the east side of São Paulo, on Monday, 27. The killer used a semi-automatic pistol to fire more than a dozen shots before fleeing.

Police officers involved in the repression of organized crime suspect that the two were murdered by the First Command of the Capital (PCC) in a settling of scores that could start a new war for power within organized crime. Cara Preta was linked to Emivaldo da Silva Santos, known as BH, who had been given the task of rescuing Marco Willians Herbas Camacho, known as Marcola, from prison, but he did not comply with the order. Marcola is currently in a federal prison like most of the faction’s top brass.

According to investigations by the Special Action and Repression of Organized Crime Group (Gaeco), BH is also sworn to death by the faction. He’s on the run. Cara Preta would act in Bolivia and Peru, bringing drugs to Brazil, which would later be exported to Europe through the port of Santos. He would be linked to the faction and regarded by investigators as a “ghost”. Cara Preta would have managed to judicially remove her name and photo from court files. In Gaeco’s records there is a single arrest of the accused.

According to investigations, Cara Preta was “very respected in the faction”. “He lived in the shadows. A discreet and respected person by Marcola. There is a suspicion that it is an internal dispute for power, since BH, which is linked to him, was also linked to Rogério Jeremias de Simone, Gegê do Mangue”, stated prosecutor Lincoln Gakiya. Gegê do Mangue was killed in 2018, in Ceará, in a dispute for control of the most profitable sector of the PCC, Tomate, as the international drug trade is called.

The deaths of Cara Preta and No Blood are being investigated by the Department of Homicides and Protection of Persons (DHPP) of São Paulo. For the time being there is no information on the identity of the hit man.

Save

At the same time, the thieves circulated a salve prohibiting the sale of the drug known as k4 in faction-dominated prisons. It is a synthetic cannabinoid, which mimics marijuana, but with power a hundred times stronger than the active ingredient in marijuana, THC. He was taken on paper to state prisons. The prohibition of the CCP affects its members as those who have private businesses with the drug. The reason for banning the k4 is that the narcotic would be causing many fights in jails. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?