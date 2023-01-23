In search of the fugitive Minh Nghia Vuong, the police found the car in which the 49-year-old suspect fled. The vehicle was found last night at the Veldslahof in Zwijndrecht. “This vehicle has been secured and is being investigated.” The police suspect that he is now driving a gray Skoda Octavia with registration number KV-121-F.

The suspect is wanted for a fatal shooting at a shopping center in Zwijndrecht on Saturday. A 66-year-old woman was killed and her 38-year-old daughter was seriously injured. The police published a photo of the suspect – who is called firearms dangerous – yesterday and ask people not to approach him themselves, but to call 112 immediately.

A 66-year-old woman died in the shooting. Her 38-year-old daughter was seriously injured. The 38-year-old woman had been threatened for some time by the suspect, with whom she would have had a relationship for years. He allegedly threatened her with death several times after the relationship ended.

Dozens of tips

Dozens of tips have now been received, the police reports. The police are continuously investigating the location of the fugitive suspect. The cause of the incident is still being sought in the relational sphere.

"We understand the concern and the number of questions following the fatal shooting in Zwijndrecht. The main goal at the moment is to search with all power for the fugitive in order to apprehend him. This is done through visible and invisible means. In recent days there have been several steps regarding the investigation. This has not yet led to the arrest of the suspect," said the police.

Mall

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon in a parking lot at the Walburg shopping center at Hof van Holland in Zwijndrecht. The mall was busy when the shooting took place. According to the police spokesman, several people witnessed the shooting.

