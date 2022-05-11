The police discovered a dead girl in a Hanau high-rise apartment. A badly injured boy lay in front of the house, a short time later he succumbed to his injuries. Investigators assume a homicide.

IThe police found a dead girl in a high-rise building in downtown Hanau on Wednesday morning. A badly injured boy was lying on the street in front of the house on Römerstraße near the market square. According to a police spokesman in Offenbach, he was taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The background was initially unclear, but the investigators are now assuming a homicide. Passers-by alerted the police at around 7:20 a.m. when they spotted the boy. The officers then found the dead girl on the ninth floor of the house. There are different reports about the exact location. This is how the balcony of the apartment is mentioned. But the police speak of the apartment itself.

As a spokesman for the Offenbach police confirmed on request, the criminal police are investigating. Forensic forces are also on site. Police hope to provide more details later today.