Drivers said that the sudden deviation of vehicles from their lane is one of the biggest dangers they face while driving, as they are surprised when vehicles deviate from their track and collide with them, had they not rectified the matter by moving away in time.

They attributed the cause of the vehicles deviating from their track to the preoccupation of their drivers with phones, drowsiness, or distraction from driving.

For its part, Ras Al Khaimah Police confirmed that the sudden deviation of vehicles poses a danger to road users, especially as it is associated with high speeds, stressing that it is one of the main causes of traffic accidents, which result in deaths and serious injuries.

Drivers Masoud Jaber, Hani Abu Dagla, Atef Al-Ayyad, and Shawkat Abbas said that they detected vehicles on highways deviating from their path suddenly, which leads to confusion for drivers of other vehicles, stressing that the sudden deviation is one of the biggest factors causing traffic accidents.

They added that if all the lanes are vacant with other vehicles, there is no way for the driver of any vehicle deviating from its track to survive except by reducing the speed, and this may lead to traffic accidents and traffic confusion, or moving to another lane suddenly and quickly, and this poses a great risk to the safety of the users. road and may result in traffic accidents.

They pointed out that one of the main reasons for sudden deviation from the road is using the phone while driving, or looking at a specific thing on both sides of the road or talking to others in the vehicle without paying attention to the road, stressing that sudden deviation is one of the biggest road risks.

They stated that drivers should pay attention to any mistakes made by other drivers to avoid traffic accidents, pointing out that drivers of vehicles that deviate from their path suddenly continue their path naturally, leaving behind drivers who have suffered a kind of shock from those sudden deviations that require a quick reaction to avoid accidents. traffic.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said that the sudden deviation is one of the main reasons for the occurrence of serious accidents, and that some do not give importance to the seriousness of the sudden deviation, as this violation is classified among the most serious violations on the roads, and pointed out that the sudden deviation of vehicles is a traffic violation according to the Traffic Law, and the driver is required to pay A fine of 1,000 dirhams and four traffic points.

She pointed out that drivers must abide by traffic laws and observe the rights of road users, and be aware of the legal and societal responsibility towards the road, in order to reach the highest levels of road safety in order to reduce the rate of traffic accidents to its lowest levels.