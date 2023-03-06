Mazatlan. Municipal forces arrested five motorcyclists and they secured seven motorcycles, in the zone of beach of the ejido Isla de la Piedra, municipality of Mazatlán.

These people made improper use of the beach, since apparently they were carrying out stuntswhich put at risk not only them, but also the bathersinforms the Secretariat of Public Safety and Municipal Transit through a newsletter.

Those who arrested people and seized motorcycles were elements of the water police and preventive agents SSPyTM.

Gustavo Guadalupe Espinoza Bastidas, commander of the Aquatic Policesaid that they had a series of reports denouncing motorcyclists performing stunts on the beach of Stone island.

Agents of the Aquatic Police (lifeguard) They made the motorcyclists aware so that they would stop doing their stunts, but they ignored the call, for this reason the aquatic elements requested support from the preventive police officers to apply the Sustainable Mobility Law.

They proceeded to arrest five motorcyclists who ignored the suspension of their stunts, and seized seven motorcycles, which were taken to the patios of the corresponding pension by crane.

Its owners had to pay the fine for the offense committed.

The SSPyTM urges society to avoid entering the beaches on a motorcycle, and so they are not penalized.

break up camp

Also this Sunday, the elements of the Aquatic Police withdrew some indigent-looking people who were causing acts of nuisance and trying to set up a camp on North Beach, the bulletin added.