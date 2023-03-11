Home page World

Police special forces storm a pharmacy in Karlsruhe, where a hostage situation occurred on Friday. © Christoph Schmidt/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

In Karlsruhe, the police are in a large-scale operation because of a hostage-taking in a pharmacy. On Friday evening, emergency services stormed the building and arrested the suspect.

Update from March 10, 9:34 p.m.: The hostage-taking in Karlsruhe is over. The emergency services entered the pharmacy at 9:10 p.m. and arrested a male suspect, the police said on Friday evening. According to initial findings, no one was injured.

Update from March 10, 9:29 p.m.: Two loud bangs were heard during the hostage-taking in Karlsruhe. Several police officers had previously approached the pharmacy, as eyewitnesses reported on Friday evening. It was initially unclear whether the emergency services stormed the pharmacy. Several hostages were held there for hours.

Police officers in special equipment in front of a pharmacy in Karlsruhe: one or more hostages were taken, it said on Friday. © Einsatzreport24/-/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

Update from March 10, 8:29 p.m.: The perpetrator or perpetrators in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe have several hostages in their power. The police have now confirmed this. According to current knowledge, all hostages are physically unharmed, said a police spokesman. The hostage-taking has been going on since late afternoon, and the police are in action with a large contingent. It is also not known whether the police were confronted with one or more perpetrators when the hostages were taken in Karlsruhe.

Update from March 10, 7:38 p.m.: On Friday there was apparently a hostage-taking in a pharmacy in downtown Karlsruhe. The first emergency calls were received around 4:30 p.m. Details of the crime, the number of perpetrators or hostages were not initially known. For tactical reasons, the police did not provide any further details. information of Stuttgart newspaper According to a report, it is said to be an unknown perpetrator who has two hostages in his power and is demanding a ransom in the single-digit million range.

First report from March 10, 6:54 p.m.: Karlsruhe – In the center of Karlsruhe on Friday there was an alleged hostage-taking in a pharmacy. The crime is still ongoing, said a spokesman for the German Press Agency early Friday evening. One or more hostages were taken in a pharmacy. One is in contact with the alleged hostage-taker or hostage-takers, according to a local police spokesman. According to the current status, there is no danger to the population. No information can currently be given on the number of hostages or perpetrators, it said.

The police on duty on a street in Karlsruhe. © Thomas Riedel/-/dpa

Hostage-taking in Karlsruhe: the area around the pharmacy in the city center is closed due to the dangerous situation

The area around the pharmacy on Ettlinger Strasse was cordoned off “due to the currently unclear risk situation”, the police said on Twitter. There was initially no information about the number of hostages or possible injuries. As the dpa learned from police circles, the large-scale operation grew even further in the early evening. We are currently pulling together more emergency services. For tactical reasons, the investigators initially gave no further details (dpa/AFP/bme).