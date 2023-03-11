Home page World

Marcus Giebel, Alina Schroeder

In Karlsruhe, a hostage-taking kept the police in suspense. This moved out to a large-scale operation. Access was granted in the evening.

Update from March 10, 9:32 p.m.: The hostage-taking in Karlsruhe is over. The emergency services entered the pharmacy and arrested a male suspect, the police said. According to initial findings, no one was injured. The emergency services search the building.

Update from March 10, 9:25 p.m.: Two loud bangs were heard when the hostages were taken in Karlsruhe. Several police officers had previously approached the pharmacy, as eyewitnesses reported. It is unclear whether the emergency services stormed the pharmacy.

Update from March 10, 8:15 p.m.: According to a police spokesman, the perpetrator or perpetrators have taken several hostages, and they are not physically injured. The hostage-taking has been going on since late afternoon. He asked for your understanding that, for tactical reasons, no information could be given about the “number of possible perpetrators or the perpetrator or about possible demands and ransom demands”. You have contact “into the pharmacy”.

End of a hostage-taking: In the evening, the emergency services took over. © IMAGO / Nicolaj Zownir



Hostage-taking in Karlsruhe: Police with a large contingent on site

Update from March 10, 7:40 p.m.: While the police are not releasing any details about the hostage-taking for tactical reasons, the Stuttgart newspaper, an unknown perpetrator has two people in his power. He is said to be demanding a single-digit million amount for their release.

Update from March 10, 7:30 p.m.: As a result of the hostage-taking, the prominent dog trainer Martin Rütter called on his fans not to come to an event near the scene that he had planned for the evening but had to cancel. “The event has just been canceled because an armed hostage-taking is taking place in a pharmacy 100 meters as the crow flies,” said Rütter in a video published on his Instagram channel: “Please don’t come to the hall, it’s cordoned off over a large area , and please don’t come near either.”

First report from March 10th: Karlsruhe – In Karlsruhe, the police are in a large-scale operation because of a hostage-taking. The crime is still ongoing, said a spokesman for the early Friday evening German Press Agency (dpa). One or more hostages were taken in a pharmacy. We are currently pulling together more emergency services. The hostage-taking began late Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., it said.

According to the police spokesman, there is contact with the alleged hostage-taker or hostage-takers. There is currently no danger to the population. On Twitter, the police wrote of a “currently unclear risk situation”.

Large-scale operation in Karlsruhe: the police and rescue services are concentrated around the pharmacy. © Martin Obersohl/dpa

Large-scale operation due to hostage-taking in Karlsruhe: police and rescue services on site

The area around the crime scene in the city center on one of the main streets was cordoned off by the emergency services. Numerous emergency vehicles from the police and rescue services could be seen there in the early evening. The dpa learned from police circles that it was a large-scale operation.

Because of the large-scale operation, the Karlsruhe trade fair canceled two events at short notice, such as the first Baden Latest News reported. It is an event with dog trainer Martin Rütter in the Black Forest Hall and a master concert in the concert hall.

Meanwhile, the police called on citizens to avoid the area. Those who cannot come home because of the barriers could find accommodation in the Nebeniusschule. (dpa)