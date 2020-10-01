He was accompanied by activists in a tight security cordon after police stopped the convoy of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi going to Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old gang rape victim of Hathras at the zero point of Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. Have left for Hathras on foot.

In the wake of the corona virus march on the Yamuna Expressway, Rahul Gandhi took full care of social distancing and appealed to the workers to keep distance. During this time Rahul said that I will go to Hathras, no one can stop me. When stopped by the police citing 144 enforcement in the district, Rahul said that if there is a Kovid-19 protocol, let alone go to Hathras, but the police is not allowing them to proceed.

During this yatra, the activists who were accompanying them kept shouting slogans like ‘Dalit ki beti ko Insaf Do’, Beti hum sharm haiye, tere katil zinda hain ‘and’ Jor-julma ki sanghar ki sanghar hai hai ‘.

When the police stopped the convoy, Rahul and Priyanka set out for Hathras on foot

UP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi walk on Yamuna Expressway with Congress workers after officers stopped their car. The two are going to Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old gang rape victim. pic.twitter.com/DPXkH8Ve8Z – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 1, 2020

According to the information, Noida Police has closed all lanes by barricades to climb from 0 point to Yamuna Expressway. When the Congress workers tried to remove the barricade, there was a ruckus between the police force and the Congressmen and the police also lathi-charged the Congress workers. After the police stopped the convoy vehicles, Rahul and Priyanka left for Hathras on foot along with the Congress workers in a tight security cordon.

Police have been called from the line and the force zero point to control the situation. On the other hand, crowds of Congressmen from Noida and Greater Noida are also reaching the spot.

Priyanka said while going to Hathras – Girls are not safe anywhere in UP

Congress today tweeted one after the other, saying that Uttar Pradesh has become an unsafe state for women under BJP rule. Crime against women is at a peak in Uttar Pradesh. The figures for crime against women in Uttar Pradesh are staggering. The anti-women BJP government has proved to be a failure in the matter of women safety. BJP has failed to protect the daughters of the country. Every person in the country is saying- ‘Give security to our daughters, otherwise, leave the power’

Congress said that women have no place in BJP and its ideology, hence BJP is failing on the issue of women safety. The increasing cases of rape in Uttar Pradesh are reflecting the law and order situation. The rapists dominate the power and its administration.

The rising crimes against women in UP under BJP rule has made Uttar Pradesh a crime state. Not only Uttar Pradesh but other BJP ruled states have also proved to be unsafe for women. People are saying- Save your daughter from BJP!