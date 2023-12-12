Home page World

The Peugeot of the suspected smuggler, which was stopped at Walserberg with a nail strap. © Federal Police.

The police sometimes have to resort to drastic measures when pursuing smugglers. Shots were fired near Salzburg and two men were injured.

Salzburg – Migrants repeatedly try to cross the borders from Austria to Germany with the help of smugglers. This is considered illegal entry, which is why the police on both sides of the border are increasingly stricter. The result is increasingly dangerous driving maneuvers. In two spectacular chases of suspected smugglers from Bavaria to neighboring Austria, the police resorted to last resort.

On Monday morning (December 11th), the Bavarian border police near Schneizlreuth tried to stop a Romanian minibus entering the country from Salzburg for a check. The car turned around and drove over the Steinpass towards Saalfelden (Salzburg), with the Bavarian border police following behind in patrol cars. The Renault drove around two roadblocks that the alerted Austrian colleagues had set up, and the Salzburg police cars then gave chase.

Driver of minibus rams police car – then an Austrian police officer shoots

According to the Salzburg State Police Department, the driver of the minibus repeatedly tried to push away one of the patrol cars over a distance of approximately two kilometers and also rammed it. The police car skidded several times. Then a police officer (29) in the passenger seat shot at the minibus with his service pistol. “At this point, the 29-year-old passenger of the police vehicle finally tried to stop the getaway vehicle in a self-defense or emergency aid situation by using the Glock 17 service weapon in order to end the immediate danger for bystanders and the emergency services,” the police report says further.

And: “Based on initial witness interviews with the occupants of the getaway vehicle, it can currently be assumed that the two projectiles in the getaway vehicle had a splintering effect and caused an unspecified degree of injury to the hand of a 19-year-old Syrian national sitting behind the handlebars.

When the minibus stopped, another shot was fired from the police rifle

After a total of 30 kilometers, the minibus finally left the road near Saalfelden and got stuck in the snow. Two police officers asked the occupants to get out of the vehicle. Shots were fired from a rifle there. “In the course of this process, a 34-year-old policewoman fired a shot with a long gun for an as yet unknown reason, whereby a 27-year-old Syrian national inside the getaway vehicle was hit and injured to an unspecified degree,” says the police report. According to police, the 27-year-old is now in the Salzburg University Hospital for medical treatment with a gunshot wound.

A total of ten Syrians were in the vehicle. They later told the police that they had repeatedly and loudly asked the driver to stop the dangerous escape immediately, which he ignored. The driver rushed off on foot. The search with dogs and drones initially failed until a witness saw him in Saalfelden-Lenzing and reported him to the police. They arrested the Romanian (34), who was injured to an unspecified degree. Two police officers were also slightly injured. According to police, the 19-year-old did not seek medical treatment.

How could the gunshots come about? “The trace evaluations and investigations into this shooting are still ongoing,” says the Salzburg State Police Directorate. Further: “The Syrian nationals had planned to use the smuggler vehicle to get from Slovenia to Germany. So far they have not applied for international protection in Austria.

Police stop another getaway car at 180 km/h with a nail strap

In Berchtesgaden on Saturday (December 9th), a suspected smuggler from Poland (31) sped away from the police in a Peugeot at up to 160 km/h via Marktschellenberg towards Salzburg – with six Syrians (5 to 33 years old) on board who were not wearing seatbelts. . The smuggler drove onto the Tauern motorway near Neu-Anif and then tried to get to Bavaria via the A8 at Walserberg at 180 km/h.

At the border crossing, the German federal police stopped him with a nail strap. Nobody was injured. According to the federal police, the Syrians were refused entry and were sent back to Austria. Nail straps can lead to serious accidents. Newer models allow the air to escape more slowly, but then the car does not come to a stop immediately.