The federal police have arrested more than a dozen people in Bavaria who were staying in the country without permission. The people, mostly men, said they were from Turkey, Syria and Yemen.

AOn Saturday, the federal police in Munich arrested several people who were staying in Germany without permission. The total of 16 people were caught at the main train station in the Bavarian capital and on a regional train from Mühldorf. Mühldorf is about halfway to the Austrian border.

The police picked up five people at Munich main station, according to a press release. In addition to a 26-year-old Nigerian woman, there were four Turks aged 28, 21, 15 and one year old who crossed the border near Rosenheim. All five were referred to an initial reception center. “The state police are conducting further investigations against the criminals because of the violations of immigration law,” it says.

On the regional train from Mühldorf, a train attendant informed the federal police that there were several people on the train who could not identify themselves and were presumably not allowed in the Federal Republic. Eleven men, including five from Turkey, four from Syria and two from Yemen, were unable to provide any or only insufficient identification. According to the police, they were migrants. “Ten of the police officers were temporarily arrested and sent to colleagues at the Rosenheim Federal Police Station for further processing,” the statement said. A 16-year-old was handed over to the Young Refugee Center in Munich, the officials said. The nationalities of all individuals were based on their own information.

Bavaria has recently been increasingly the focus of illegal border crossings. In some cases, migrants are brought across the border into Germany at night – with the help of smugglers.