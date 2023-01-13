‘Trap it and go, that may have been the idea’, thinks the traffic police from Rotterdam when they stopped this van. Apparently the driver of the bus thought he could tow a stranded 8,000 kilo truck with a strap. For clarity; so this is not allowed.

The police spotted the vehicles on the A29. It seems the truck broke down and someone else from the same company came to pick it up. ‘If your colleague has a breakdown, you want to help him. A noble goal, but do take the right things with you,’ the police write Facebook message. For the sake of clarity, the police will explain the rules again.

In a response to TopGear Netherlands, the police say that lashing straps are not made for this. ‘A lashing strap is intended and made to secure loads, but not to pull along. In addition, this lashing strap can secure a maximum of two tons. If you are going to pull a truck of 8,000 kilos, that is asking for big problems. And that apart from the fact that the van is not allowed to carry that much weight.’

The fine for the bus that pulled a truck with a lashing strap

To make matters worse, the two attached the tension strap to the leaf spring package of the bus instead of a hitch or towing eye. ‘All in all a life-threatening cocktail’, is how the police summarize it. The two were not allowed to continue on their way. The case goes to the Public Prosecutor, after which a lawsuit may follow. The police say that fines for these types of violations are ‘usually between 750 and 1,000 euros’. Next time just call the professional emergency services.