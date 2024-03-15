Home page World

A 103-year-old pensioner's nighttime journey in Italy ends suddenly when she is caught driving disorientated through the streets at night.

Bondeno – This traffic stop will certainly be remembered by the Italian police officers for a long time. Like the Italian news agency ANSA reports, passers-by in the Italian town of Bondeno in the province of Ferrara noticed a white car driving dangerously in the Piazza della Repubblica on Monday night (March 11th).

Police catch what may be Italy's oldest traffic offender in the middle of the night

Behind the wheel: An older woman. And the carabinieri could hardly believe their eyes when the year of birth 1920 was emblazoned on the driver's license. It turned out that the pensioner was always driving down the same street, disoriented.

Fortunately, the 103-year-old's journey ended without any dangerous incidents. Pensioners are often responsible for personal accidents. Last year in Munich, an actor was hit by a 75-year-old and was seriously injured.

103-year-old was caught behind the wheel in Italy. © Matthias Balk/dpa

No driver's license behind the wheel, that will be expensive: 103-year-old has to pay a fine

During the traffic stop, officers discovered that the 103-year-old lady's joyride was illegal. Not only was her car on the road without insurance, her driver's license also lost its validity two years ago.

In accordance with the Italian Highway Code, the pensioner received a fine and her vehicle was towed away. In Italy, people who drive with an expired driving license can expect a fine of between 41 euros and 168 euros.

The officers then brought the elderly lady home safely, as reported by the news agency. But this mild outcome is by no means the norm, as accident statistics for older drivers show.

Drive until the doctor comes: Regular health tests are mandatory

Anyone who wants to get behind the wheel in Italy even in old age must regularly undergo strict health tests. According to the Automobile Clubs Italy (ACI) All drivers aged 50 and over must undergo a health check every five years, and from 70 onwards every three years. Anyone over 80 even has to have a check-up every two years.

In addition to an ECG, mental and physical condition are also checked. Surprisingly, about 30 percent of people over 80 fail this test.

While discussions about mandatory driving license checks for older drivers are already underway in other EU countries, Germany is resisting the reform. The Greens are also in favor of driving license health tests, while the Union speaks of “green control populism”. (cg)