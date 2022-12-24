A Military Police outpost was shot at early this Saturday, the 24th, within the Bateau Mouche community, in Praça Seca, west of Rio de Janeiro. In the attack, in addition to shooting with firearms, the criminals also threw sticks, stones and Molotov cocktails at the military police, according to the PM.

The agents reacted to the attack. A man was injured and was taken to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Gávea, in the south zone of the Rio de Janeiro capital. The PM reported that his state of health was considered stable. A police car and part of the structure of the PM base were damaged. Teams from the 18th PM Battalion and the Shock Police Battalion reinforce policing in the region. The Corporate Internal Affairs is also monitoring the case.