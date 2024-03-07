Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

Press Split

The Stendal police used this picture, among other things, to search for Inga G, who was then five years old, in 2015. © Stendal Police/dpa

Inga G. has been missing since May 2015. Investigators have now carried out another search at the site of the then five-year-old's disappearance.

Stendal – On May 2, 2015, Inga G.'s family held a celebration at the Diakoniewerk Wilhelmshof (Stendal district). Inga, who was five years old at the time, also took part in the preparations, but also played at the nearby edge of the forest. And then suddenly she disappeared. To this day it is not clear what happened to the girl that day. However, the police are now searching the crime scene again and are hoping to gain new information.

After nine years, police are again searching the place where Inga G. disappeared at the age of five

The search operation took place on Thursday. The investigators combed the area around the Diakoniewerk Wilhelmshof. So exactly the place where the child was last seen. A spokeswoman for the Halle police station confirmed the search at the request of the Picture-Newspaper.

However, the trigger was not a new hot lead, but rather the hope of finding one. In April last year, the Halle police took over the case from the Stendal police. As part of the training of a new investigative group, it was decided to search this area again, a spokeswoman for the Halle police station told the broadcaster MDR.

Bones were discovered during a search in 2023 – analysis showed it was not Inga G.

A search was also initiated in 2023 by a private initiative made up of lawyers and detectives. The sniffer dogs found several bones in a depression, which, after a thorough examination, turned out not to be Inga's remains. In fact, they weren't even of human origin.

The case of Rebecca Reusch, who has been missing for five years, is still unsolved to this day. However, the case of the recently disappeared teenager Maria ended well – she was tracked down by the rescue workers in a forest. (sp)

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.