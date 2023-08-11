Home page World

From: Anna Lena Kiegerl

Playa de Palma could once again have been the scene of a rape. (Iconic image) © Imago/Revierfoto

Playa de Palma is again the scene of an alleged rape. Again the victim is a German. Police are investigating, but questions remain.

Palma – A few weeks ago, the news of an alleged gang rape in Mallorca made the rounds. Five Germans are said to have been involved in the crime. Since then, many have wondered whether Ballermann is still safe. Now there is talk again of a rape in Playa de Palma. A 20-year-old German woman is said to have been sexually abused in the toilet of a pub.

Alleged rape in Mallorca: the victim is a 20-year-old German

The incident happened on Thursday, August 10 at around 11 p.m. The newspaper ultima hora reported about it. Accordingly, the 20-year-old is said to have vacationed on the island with her partner. He would have left the bar with a group of friends while his girlfriend was visiting the toilet.

There, an unknown man first molested her and later sexually abused her. The victim could not rule out the possibility that she was in the men’s toilet. After the incident, the alleged victim exited the restroom and told her boyfriend what had happened. She then underwent a forensic examination at Son Llàtzer University Hospital.

The police are investigating in Mallorca: “It’s a very strange case”

As the Majorca newspaper, at the request of the police, reported that there were unanswered questions in the case. The spokesman said literally: “It is a very strange case.” However, further details have so far been kept under wraps.

The perpetrators of the alleged gang rape, however, are currently still in custody. Now the defenders of the five young men, of whom more and more is being known, are demanding their release.