Protesters break into the General Directorate of the Haitian National Police during the protest / REUTERS

Haitian police officers wreaked havoc in Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital, on Thursday to protest the recent murder of several colleagues at the hands of armed gangs that control the Caribbean nation. Dressed in civilian clothes, they initially attacked the official residence of the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, and then invaded the airport when the president was arriving from a trip to Argentina.

Henry was temporarily trapped at the facility, but was eventually able to return to his residence followed by police protesters, who fired numerous shots. Agents also blocked roads around Port-au-Prince and in other northern cities.

The Haitian human rights group RNDDH has announced in a statement that 78 police officers have been killed since Henry came to power in July 2021, with an average of five deaths each month. The note has also stated that the Prime Minister and the head of the National Police, Frantz Elbe, are “responsible” for each of the deaths. “History will remember that they did nothing to protect and preserve the lives of these agents who chose to serve their country,” he added.

When the US Undersecretary of State, Brian Nichols, was asked about the possibility of international armed intervention, he assured that they are working with foreign partners to develop “a framework” for a security mission that “provides stability.”

The United Nations is also discussing sending a foreign strike force to curb criminal groups. The proposal was originally made three months ago, but no country has offered to lead the mission.