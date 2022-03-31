Police Southeast Finland Police Department fires commissioner due to lack of confidence in views on far-right ideology

The dismissed police officer worked as a commissioner in the surveillance and alert sector, says the Southeast Finland Police Department. He has been suspended from office.

Southeast Finland the police department has fired a police officer due to a lack of trust caused by views on the far-right ideology of the police officer, the police department said on Thursday.

The dismissed police worked as commissioners in the surveillance and alert sector. According to the police department, he has been suspended from office.

According to a police release, the reasons for the dismissal have been revealed in a broader police-related investigation by the Central Criminal Police and the Prosecutor’s Office, which has been investigating activities related to far-right ideology in police personnel since 2020.

The police who worked at the Police Department of South-East Finland were not the subject of a preliminary investigation, the press release states.

The police department began its own civil service measures in early 2022.

Release According to him, the most important issue in the decision-making process was the assessment of whether the police department, as an employer, can be confident that the circumstances that have arisen will not affect the administration and the decision-making required by it. In addition, according to the press release, the impact of these on trust in the police in general was emphasized.

“After all, it’s about trust and suitability for police duties,” says the police chief Ari Karvonen in the bulletin.

“Such civil court decisions are not made on light grounds. Dismissal due to an official must be based on particularly serious reasons. Now such reasons exist. It is not possible to ignore improper activities and activities that violate the police’s behavioral obligations, ”says Karvonen in the press release.