Police | Someone drops threatening notes from mailboxes in Turku – name and phone number on the notes

Threatening notes have been dropped from mailboxes in Turku.

Police investigating the case of threatening placards in Turku, informs the police of Southwest Finland.

Someone has been dropping threatening notes on the mailboxes and mailboxes of Turku street houses in the last few days. The police have received dozens of crime reports from the leaflets.

The leaflets have been distributed at least in the Perno, Suikkila, Kuninkoja, Karjalaiskylä and Vasaramäki areas of Turku. In the notes, threats have been made, for example, to damage the property.

To the notes name and phone number are also written. The police have caught up with this person, but he is not behind the notes.

The police do not believe that the threat would lead to concrete actions, but it was apparently meant to cause trouble for the “signer” of the notes.

Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Tuomas Järvenpää according to the police have an idea of ​​the real author of the notes. However, citing the incompleteness of the investigation, the police will not reveal the identity or motive of the suspected perpetrator in more detail.

In addition to the threats presented, the police are investigating, among other things, identity theft, where the interested party is the person shown on the slips.

The police are asking the public for observations and information, for example photos, about the person distributing the notes. The information is requested to be sent to the Southwestern Finland police either by email to [email protected] or by text or WhatsApp message to the number 050 411 7655.