A car poser really let it rip on the autobahn in Austria – the 25-year-old received the receipt from the police immediately. But the tuner receives support.

Hallein (Austria) – He wanted the attention – and he got it promptly: Like that Salzburg police reported a Civil patrol on the A10 Tauern Autobahn in the direction of Salzburg at the Hallein level from one “Cars too loud” obsolete. The officials therefore took the persecution of souped up Nissan 350Z on. Again and again the driver has his Sports car, accelerated briefly to a “To generate extremely loud noise.” At the next opportunity The police therefore pulled the rioter out of circulation. A volume measurement showed a standing noise of 106 decibels – so loud like a Formula 1 car at a distance of 30 meters!

When checking the 280 hp vehicle of 25-year-old tuning fans the officers immediately noticed other problems. They logged “An unauthorized lowering of the chassis” and a sticker with the Inscription “anti-social” In the middle of the Windshield. That is inadmissible, the driver must have a “clear view”. The Nissan driver was reported, and one threatens him Fine of “several hundred euros”, how Friedrich Schmidhuber, Head of the regional transport department of Police Salzburg, on request from 24auto.de explained. The car polisher, from whom the 25-year-old apparently bought the offending sticker, now stated that they wanted to take action against “this chicane”.* How to donate ten euros per “anti-social” sticker sold (Cost: 19 euros) to the Nissan 350Z owner, to him in his punishment to support financially. *24auto.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network