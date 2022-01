The police tonight requested unblurred images in Opsporing of a man who may be a very important witness in the case of Carlo Heuvelman, who was kicked to death in Mallorca. It concerns a Dutchman who seems to have filmed. He had been shown before, but then with a blurred face. The man has not yet turned himself in.

