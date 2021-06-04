ofValentin Betz shut down

In Stuttgart there were recently again conflicts between the party and the police. The repeated riots not only have consequences in the state capital.

Stuttgart – For a long time, the state capital of Baden-Württemberg was known more as a peaceful, Swabian spot. That changed last year when riots with the police caused astonishment across the country. Since then there has been a lot of discussion about it, in addition to the consistent conviction of the perpetrators, it was mainly about prevention. But at the end of May there were again scenes in Stuttgart that were rather unpleasant. The renewed riots have consequences for several cities in Baden-Württemberg. As BW24 * reports, arm the police after the riots in Stuttgart and show more presence.

Also the Police Stuttgart is represented locally with more officials. In addition, the city has cordoned off the popular flight of stairs.