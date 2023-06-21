On Tuesday evening, the police showed images via Opsporing Requested of the stabbing at the Solid Grooves festival in Amsterdam, as a result of which 21-year-old Jimmy Schepers from Diemen was killed at the end of last month. The images show how Schepers gets into a fight, someone approaches him with a knife and he then runs away.

The images are fierce. Bystanders were bludgeoned by the police. Where Schepers can still be seen partying on the first images at the festival on May 28 in the Westelijk Havengebied in Amsterdam, the last image shows a running Schepers. It is unclear whether he was already injured.

The police, who are looking for a number of specific witnesses, say the victim tried to calm down a disturbance. The parole previously reported that Schepers came to the aid of his sister’s friend during a fight and was stabbed in the stomach. He was then resuscitated by festival staff. The young man from Diemen later died in hospital. His sister’s boyfriend and another friend were also injured by stabbings. See also At least 600 children were sexually abused in US churches

After the stabbing, two 20-year-old Amsterdammers were immediately arrested by security and handed over to the police. A third suspect, also a 20-year-old Amsterdammer, was arrested the next day by an arrest team in the center of the city. Their pretrial detention was extended by 90 days last week.

‘Multiple incidents’

According to the police, the investigation has now shown that the atmosphere at the festival was already becoming ‘more and more grim’ before the stabbing. In addition, there are ‘signals’ that ‘several incidents’ have already occurred during the festival, including a theft under threat. The arrested suspects would belong to a larger group that would have been involved in those incidents. They picked fights, threatened people and robbed them.

There is footage of the altercation and the stabbing, but the police are still looking for a number of specific festival-goers and additional footage from other angles. On Tuesday evening, the police arrived Discovery Requested those ‘specific witnesses’ to come forward and the public for ‘additional footage’. See also Dismantling | A resident of Itä-Pasila used a laser to measure how close to fit the new house - The result was horrifying

Mother and sister

In the broadcast of Discovery Requested Schepers’ mother and sister also spoke. They tell about him: a big boy, a cuddly bear, a social animal who always did everything for others.

“Why, how can you do something like that to someone? What did he do to them?” his mother wondered. ,,You see other kids change, grow up and Jimmy just always stays the same.” And his sister: ,,It’s for nothing, because he was in the wrong place.”

Both believe that not only the perpetrators, but also the others of the larger group of young people should be arrested. “Now three people have been arrested, but more people were involved. The group is larger than three and they must also be arrested. Who knows, they may also be able to do something like this to another person.” And: ,,This simply cannot happen again. It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. A nightmare that won’t go away.” See also Child bonus is decided - when the payment will be made

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: