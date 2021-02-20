At least two people were killed by security forces on Saturday during the protests against the military junta in Myanmar. About 30 other people were injured in Mandalay, rescue workers reported to the AFP news agency. Security forces opened fire on demonstrators in the city.

Security forces fired live ammunition at protesters who gathered for a rally in Mandalay, the country’s second largest city. According to the rescue workers, there is also a boy who was shot in the head. Several hundred police officers were involved in the operation at a shipyard. At least five people were also hit by rubber bullets, said a photographer who was on site.

There has been an uproar in the Southeast Asian country since the previous de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in a military coup on February 1. Hundreds of thousands of people took part in street protests and several hundred people were arrested. The security forces have hardly used live ammunition so far.

Hundreds of police officers and soldiers were on duty at the Yadanarbon shipyard in Mandalay on Saturday. Protesters yelled at the police to get out. The police then fired live ammunition. They also used rubber bullets and slingshots to disperse the protesters.

A woman was hit in the head by a rubber bullet. On a video broadcast live on Facebook, it sounded like shooting was ongoing. A young woman who was shot in the head during the protests against the coup on February 9 in Naypyidaw died on Friday. (AFP)