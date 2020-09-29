A shootout involving police took place on September 28 in the American city of Salem, Oregon, there are casualties.

Law enforcement officers received a message about a possible hostage-taking at about 12.30 (22.30 Moscow time), said the Marion County Sheriff’s office.

“As the incident progressed, shots were fired. Ultimately, the incident led to numerous casualties, including the suspect, “- the text of the message leadsRIA News“.

It is noted that there are no wounded among the police officers.

On September 27, it was reported that in the US state of Iowa, as a result of shooting in a building in the small American city of Waterloo, one person was killed and 11 were injured.