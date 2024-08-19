Home World

Press Split

A woman was shot dead by police in a supermarket in Munich this evening after she allegedly attacked the police with a knife. © MünchenTV/TNN/dpa

In Munich, the police are alerted to a case of physical assault. The suspect is discovered in a supermarket. Then the situation escalates.

Munich – A woman was shot dead by police in a supermarket in Munich this evening after she allegedly attacked the police with a knife. The attacker died on the spot, a police spokesman told the dpa news agency.

The officers were alerted to an assault at another location. They then discovered the suspect in this case in a supermarket in the Sendling district. The woman attacked the police with a knife. The police then used their weapons. It was not immediately known who fired the shots and how many shots were fired.

There was also no further information about the death or the physical injury. The police spokesman said that forensic investigations were currently underway in the store. dpa