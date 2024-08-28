Home World

After an incident in Moers on Tuesday, fatal police shots are now said to have occurred in Recklinghausen © Justin Brosch/dpa

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the use of firearms by the police on a suspected knife attacker has once again resulted in a fatal incident – in Recklinghausen. Just on Tuesday, a fatal case occurred in Moers.

Recklinghausen – In Recklinghausen, a suspected knife attacker was fatally shot when the police used firearms. According to initial findings, a 33-year-old man was causing a disturbance in an apartment building in the evening, the police in Dortmund announced. “According to witnesses, he was also carrying a knife.” When the alerted officers arrived, a threatening situation developed for the emergency services. “As a result, firearms were used against the 33-year-old.” He suffered fatal injuries.

A spokesman for the police in Dortmund said that it was not yet possible to say how many police officers were on site during the operation and who used the weapon. The criminal investigation department in Dortmund took over the investigation for reasons of neutrality.

Just on Tuesday, a suspected attacker armed with knives was killed by police gunfire in Moers on the Lower Rhine. dpa