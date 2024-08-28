Home World

Following an incident in Moers on Tuesday, fatal police shots are now said to have been fired in Recklinghausen. © Justin Brosch/dpa

Once again, police use of firearms has resulted in death in North Rhine-Westphalia. A suspected knife attacker died in Recklinghausen. Just on Tuesday, a fatal case occurred in Moers.

Recklinghausen – A suspected knife attacker was fatally shot during a police operation in Recklinghausen. According to initial findings, a 33-year-old man was causing a disturbance in an apartment building on Wednesday evening, as the police in Dortmund and the Bochum public prosecutor’s office announced. “According to witnesses, he was also carrying a knife.”

When the alerted officers arrived, a threatening situation for the emergency services developed, according to reports. “As a result, firearms were used against the 33-year-old.” He suffered fatal injuries.

A spokesman for the police in Dortmund said that it was not yet possible to say how many police officers were on site during the operation and who used the weapon. The criminal investigation department in Dortmund took over the investigation for reasons of neutrality.

Already on Tuesday, police shootings had a fatal consequence

Just on Tuesday, a suspected attacker armed with knives was shot dead by police in Moers on the Lower Rhine. According to the Kleve public prosecutor’s office, the 26-year-old German was suffering from severe mental health problems and, according to investigations so far, ran at the police officers with two knives in his hands. The police then fired and fatally shot the man. Several emergency calls had been received beforehand because the man was said to have attacked and threatened several passers-by.

The latest incident in Recklinghausen occurred five days after the suspected Islamist attack in Solingen that left three people dead. An attacker killed three people with a knife and injured eight others at a town festival on Friday evening. The suspected perpetrator is a 26-year-old Syrian who is in custody.

NRW Interior Minister wants to take quick countermeasures

Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) presented a ten-point emergency program in Düsseldorf on Wednesday with which he hopes to curb knife violence. According to a new situation report, this increased by almost 43 percent to 3,540 cases in public spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia last year.

Almost at the same time as Reul’s plans were presented, the police in Recklinghausen arrested a 49-year-old in the morning. He is said to have injured a 53-year-old man in the hallway of an apartment building, using a knife. The knife was confiscated shortly afterwards. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance. dpa