During a police operation in the apartment of a mentally disturbed man, the officers were threatened with a knife and used their weapons.

Oberkirchen – In the Baden-Württemberg town of Oberkirchen, a police operation took place on Wednesday afternoon (July 31) after officers were informed about a man with mental health issues.

Because they feared that both the man himself and other people were in danger, the emergency services decided to enter the apartment. However, the officers were attacked by the man with a knife, according to the Offenburg public prosecutor’s office, the police and the State Criminal Police Office.

The police were informed about a man with mental health issues and assumed that he was a potential threat. (Symbolic image) © Robert Michael/dpa

Police shoot mentally disturbed man after he tried to attack them with a knife

The 39-year-old man was said to have been bleeding when the police arrived, which is why the emergency services wanted to come to his aid. When he approached them with a knife, he was shot. The 39-year-old died on the spot despite resuscitation efforts, it was reported. The State Criminal Police Office and the Offenburg Police are investigating the alleged threat and the use of firearms by the police.

