Paris: In France, a history teacher who was talking to students about the cartoon of Prophet Muhammad was beheaded by a person on Friday and then the police shot the suspected killer. The prosecution officer’s office said that the investigation of the case has been started from a terrorist angle.

This barbaric incident happened in Eragni city. Police officials said the suspect, armed with a knife and an airsoft gun, was shot dead by the police. It is being told that a middle-school teacher showed cartoons of Prophet Mohammad. After which the young man attacked him with a knife and separated him from the head.

French police on Friday shot dead a man who minutes earlier had killed a middle school teacher by slitting his throat in the street in a suburb of Paris. The teacher had shown pupils in his class cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, according to a police source: Reuters – ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

