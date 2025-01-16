The emergency services have taken the gunshot wound who was threatening passers-by in the Valencian town of Torrent to the hospital.





The National Police has brought down shooting still man armed with two knives that he threatened passers-by on the street in Torrent (Valencia) and that he threatened to attack the agents when they ordered him to stop his attitude, according to sources from the Headquarters.

The detainee has been transferred in a conscious state to a center hospitable to receive medical assistance for his gunshot wounds.

The alert call was received around 4:45 p.m. this Thursday in Room CIMACC 091 because the man was attacking the pedestrians with the two knives he brandished and an aggressive attitude.

Police officers quickly moved to the scene and were forced to use their service weapons after pounce the aggressor towards them with the intention of attacking them with the two knives, according to the same sources. Previously, the agents They have tried to persuade him to stop his violent attitude.