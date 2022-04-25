Home page World

On the evening of the French elections, the police shoot at three occupants of a car on the Pont Neuf in Paris – the driver apparently wanted to ram the police forces.

Paris – On the evening of Presidential election in France 2022 have police officers in the center of of France Capital Paris shot at a car. As the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports, the driver is said to have tried to ram her. Two occupants of the vehicle were killed and another was injured. On the night of Monday (04/25/2022) the police wanted to check the occupants of the car because the car was driving in the wrong direction on the Pont Neuf.

The Pont Neuf bridge is located near the Louvre Museum. The crime scene is about two kilometers as the crow flies from the Champs de Mars with the Eiffel Tower. Numerous supporters of President Emmanuel Macron celebrated his re-election there on Sunday evening (April 24, 2022). Emmanuel Macron had given a speech in front of the Eiffel Tower just a few hours earlier.

The police are said to have shot two car occupants on the Pont Neuf – the driver drove towards them in his car. Prosecutors and police investigated the crime scene. © Ludovic Marin/dpa/afp

After France election: car races towards the police on the Pont Neuf in Paris

When the police wanted to check the car, the driver drove towards them. The police then opened fire. Later, the police and public prosecutor’s office were on site with a large contingent. A body covered with a white sheet was lying on the floor. According to AFP, the criminal police are now investigating “attempted premeditated killing of persons who are the bearers of public authority”.

An Egyptian tourist told AFP that he heard four shots. According to his own statements, he was on the terrace of a hotel in the immediate vicinity of the Pont Neuf. “When I looked, I saw a man running ten to fifteen meters. Then he collapsed. Apparently he wasn’t the driver, but a passenger,” the man was quoted as saying. (ter/afp)