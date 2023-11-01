Home page World

It is still unclear exactly why the police in Cologne shot the teenager. © Oliver Berg/dpa/Symbolbild

The teenager is said to have threatened passers-by with a knife. He was then taken to hospital. The Bonn police are now investigating the background to the use of firearms.

Cologne – Police in Cologne shot a 16-year-old on Tuesday evening who, according to witnesses, was said to have threatened several people with a knife. This was announced by the public prosecutor and police.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital and is being treated there in intensive care. According to the officials, there is no danger to life. The background to the use of firearms is currently the subject of investigations, it said. For reasons of neutrality, the Bonn police took over the investigation.

How many shots were fired and where the young man was hit initially remained unclear. Since there was evidence of alcohol and drugs, a doctor took blood samples on the orders of the police. dpa